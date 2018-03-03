  1. Sify.com
  4. Live Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya results: Who are the winners?

Last Updated: Sat, Mar 03, 2018 16:00 hrs

Read: Latest assembly election result updates onTripura | Meghalaya | Nagaland

The North east. For long, it has not garnered the attention it deserves.

But not in 2018. Not in this election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were always keen on making a headway there. And how they have succeeded!

Historic sweeping win for BJP in Tripura

Modi and BJP's aim to end the Left government's 25-year run in Tripura has succeeded. They have toppled Manik Sarkar's CPM government that has ruled the state for 25 years.

From having no presence, they have risen to power.

As noted historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha observed in a tweet today: "...The BJP's rise in Tripura is astonishing. Regional parties (TDP,TRS,DMK) have quickly gone from zeroes to heroes jn their own state. But for a national party to so suddenly become so prominent in a state where they had no presence seems unprecedented."

Noted journalist Shekhar Gupta termed it a "miracle".

Sarkar ka CM ho toh aisa ho!

A little on the soon-to-be-ex-CM Manik Sarkar, who despite serving four terms as the state's Chief Minister, is India's poorest current CM.

According to the 2018 affidavit he has filed for the Dhanpur Assembly seat from where he is contesting, the value of his total movable and immovable assets stood at a tad over Rs 43 lakh.

Most of the assets are the in the name of his wife Panchali Bhattacharya, a retired Central Government officer.

Their biggest asset at Rs 21-lakh odd - a 888.35 square feet house in Agartala, which is where he will now retire in all probability.

Sarkar hasn't filed a single IT return yet for the simple reason that he doesn't have the assets needed for a mandatory filing. Till date, he hands over his salary as CM to the CPI (M) party and only takes the allowance he is given.

His movable assets as declared in his 2018 election affidavit:

A rarity indeed!

Ram Madhav from the BJP had earlier expressed confidence in his party doing well after seeing the first trends. "I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP," he said.

In Meghalaya, the ruling Congress party is leading, followed by National People's Party (NPP) in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. However, the party might fall short of gaining majority. At least 30 seats are required by a political party or an alliance to form the government. The BJP, meanwhile, will be looking to open their account there.

In Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance and the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) are battling it out to see who will emerge more dominant.

The counting of votes for all the states began at 8 am on Saturday. The latest results are up above:

10:04 AM: Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the Govt in Tripura, says Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP.

