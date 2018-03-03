Live Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya results: Who are the winners?

Read: Latest assembly election result updates onTripura | Meghalaya | Nagaland

The North east. For long, it has not garnered the attention it deserves.

But not in 2018. Not in this election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were always keen on making a headway there. And how they have succeeded!

Historic sweeping win for BJP in Tripura

Modi and BJP's aim to end the Left government's 25-year run in Tripura has succeeded. They have toppled Manik Sarkar's CPM government that has ruled the state for 25 years.

Staggering victory of @BJP4India in #TripuraElection2018 where the party quite literally didn't exist in the last election. Squeezed out the Congress entirely, broke 25 year old Left stranglehold with old fashioned political groundwork led by @rammadhavbjp. congratulations! — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 3, 2018

From having no presence, they have risen to power.

As noted historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha observed in a tweet today: "...The BJP's rise in Tripura is astonishing. Regional parties (TDP,TRS,DMK) have quickly gone from zeroes to heroes jn their own state. But for a national party to so suddenly become so prominent in a state where they had no presence seems unprecedented."

Noted journalist Shekhar Gupta termed it a "miracle".

BJP’s rise in Tripura is a tribute to brilliant, committed & diligent political groundwork over 5 yrs. RSS & @rammadhavbjp have conjured up a miracle where BJP never existed & where the usual polarisation isn’t avbl — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 3, 2018

Sarkar ka CM ho toh aisa ho!

A little on the soon-to-be-ex-CM Manik Sarkar, who despite serving four terms as the state's Chief Minister, is India's poorest current CM.

According to the 2018 affidavit he has filed for the Dhanpur Assembly seat from where he is contesting, the value of his total movable and immovable assets stood at a tad over Rs 43 lakh.

Most of the assets are the in the name of his wife Panchali Bhattacharya, a retired Central Government officer.

Their biggest asset at Rs 21-lakh odd - a 888.35 square feet house in Agartala, which is where he will now retire in all probability.

Sarkar hasn't filed a single IT return yet for the simple reason that he doesn't have the assets needed for a mandatory filing. Till date, he hands over his salary as CM to the CPI (M) party and only takes the allowance he is given.

A rarity indeed!

Ram Madhav from the BJP had earlier expressed confidence in his party doing well after seeing the first trends. "I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP," he said.

In Meghalaya, the ruling Congress party is leading, followed by National People's Party (NPP) in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. However, the party might fall short of gaining majority. At least 30 seats are required by a political party or an alliance to form the government. The BJP, meanwhile, will be looking to open their account there.

In Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance and the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) are battling it out to see who will emerge more dominant.

The counting of votes for all the states began at 8 am on Saturday. The latest results are up above:

3:59 pm -

Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

3:08 pm -

Under NAC-run Sonia, post-2004 , Congress had moved from the Centre to being B-team of the Left. It’s drowning along with its chosen ideological mentors. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 3, 2018

1:53 pm -

#BJP now rules 20 out of 29 states in #India . Saffron surge is reality. Left completely demolished, Congress struggling to stay afloat. We say BJP led govt fooled people in 4 yrs but have they really been. #Modi going to stay ? — Shujaat Bukhari (@bukharishujaat) March 3, 2018

12:46 PM:

Tripura State @BJP4India President Biplab Kumar Deb being welcomed by Party supporters after leading against the CPI (M) in Agartala, Tripura. Pic - Ritu Raj Konwar @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/wIpZcOVNkF — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 3, 2018

12:10 AM:

While CPI(M) should be concerned about losing one of its last citadels, it’s Congress that should be most worried about #Tripura. Down to zero seats, 1.9% vote share. With a healthy 36% voteshare earlier, it was best poised to capture anti-CPM mood. It did not even put up a fight — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) March 3, 2018

11:45 AM:

This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Modi and party workers: Ram Madhav,BJP #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/nr5SqMmrXp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

11:20 AM:

All set and done; full credit to @AmitShah for the #TripuraElection2018 results. Here is one Party President who has spent quality and quantity time meeting the polling booth level party worker on the ground for last three year. Tripura did not happen in one single day. Contrast? — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) March 3, 2018

11:09 AM:

As a Bengali, I am extremely happy BJP has recovered its strong Bengali inheritance with its performance in Tripura. Ebar Bangla — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) March 3, 2018

11:01 AM:

#BJP workers celebrate in Agartala as trends show the party leading in #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/l0km1COCNF — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:44 AM:

CM Manik Sarkar leading from Dhanpur constituency by 1682 votes #TripuraElection2018 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4X6WlB60di — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Whether or not CPI(M) comes back in Tripura, a visitor to the Chief Minister’s office on December 6, 2017, would have noticed a hole in the ‘kurta’ pocket of Manik Sarkar. After four terms as CM, that is an admirable badge of honour. #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/CQHdjCJ3qS — churumuri (@churumuri) March 3, 2018

10:25 AM:

The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

10:04 AM: Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the Govt in Tripura, says Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP.

9:38 AM:

One of the good things about BJP making inroads in the northeast — the media coverage the states are getting. #TripuraElection2018 #Elections2018 — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) March 3, 2018

8:30 AM: