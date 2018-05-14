Live updates: Amid violence, Bengal votes today in Panchayat elections

According to an ANI report, As many as 20 people were injured in fresh clashes which broke out between two groups here in Cooch Behar on Monday morning, amid the ongoing panchayat polls in the state.
As per a local, a number of individuals had gone to cast their vote at a polling station here, when they were attacked with sticks by a group of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. Subsequently, the injured were admitted to MJN Hospital for treatment.
#WestBengal: Five local journalists injured after violence, following booth capturing in Birpara, allegedly by TMC workers. #PanchayatElection pic.twitter.com/qv18fyEAhy— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018
"A group of us had gone to cast our vote at a polling booth. We were attacked by a group of TMC workers with lathis (sticks)," an injured local told ANI.
#WATCH: Road blocked by locals in Bhangar. They allege TMC workers of capturing the booth. #WestBengal #PanchayatElections. pic.twitter.com/4KyJ8WWXgR— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter Sujit Kumar Das was slapped by West Bengal Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh at Cooch Behar's booth no. 8/12 in the presence of police.
Pre-poll surveys have predicted that the coming rural elections could provide an emphatic answer to the questions, with the BJP predicted to leave the Left Front and the Congress far behind and emerge as the main rival to the Trinamool -- which, the surveys claims, would walk away with the bulk of the seats at all three levels -- panchayat, panchayat samiti and the zila parishad.
As the nomination process started last month, all the opposition parties accused the Trinamool of indulging in strongarm tactics to prevent them from filing nominations.