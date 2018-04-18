LJP demands reservation for upper caste poor

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has forwarded a suggestion in the Parliament to give 15 percent reservation in jobs to poor people belonging to upper castes.

Speaking to ANI, party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said, "Even among upper castes there are poor people, they shouldn't feel discriminated as they are not given facilities like that of Dalits, tribals and backward classes. So our party forwarded suggestion to give 15 percent reservation to poor people of upper castes."

Paswan also called for reservation in promotions, even as he acknowledged the matter was sensitive. (ANI)