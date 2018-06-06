LNG import contract now 18mn metric tons: Pradhan

[India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract scaled from 7 to 18 million metric tons.

Addressing a press briefing on the achievements of the NDA government in four years, Pradhan said "Before the Modi government came to power; long-term LNG import contract was of seven million metric tons and with only one country. Now, it has reached to 18 million metric tons and we have long-term contracts with four countries. Better negotiations have ensured secure supplies at stable prices."

The Union Minister further claimed that the Petroleum Ministry is committed to nurturing the underprivileged. "In the last four years, we have achieved much higher allotments for SC/ST communities in LPG distributorship and commissioning of new retail outlets throughout the country. The Petroleum Ministry is committed to nurturing the underprivileged to bring them in the mainstream," Pradhan said. "Driven by Prime Minister Modi's vision of Energy Justice for all we are taking significant steps to transform India to a Gas Based Economy. Urja Ganga project providing clean fuel like CNG and PNG to the eastern part of the country is further being connected to the northeast," he added. On June 4, Pradhan had visited Dahej Port and boarded India's first cargo import of LNG from Russia under the long-term deal. State-owned Gas Authority of India (GAIL) India Ltd brought the shipload of LNG from Gazprom, a Russian supplier, at Petronet LNG Ltd's import terminal in Dahej, Gujarat. GAIL had signed the deal on August 29, 2012, with Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore. (ANI)