Loan fraud case: Ex-Andhra Bank official's bail plea dismissed

[India], Mar. 01 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former Andhra Bank director Anup Prakash Garg, who was arrested in an alleged Rs 5,000-crore bank fraud case involving a Gujarat-based pharma firm, Sandesara Group of Companies.

Earlier in January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Garg in connection with the money laundering case.

Investigation in this matter revealed that Garg routed money through a Kolkata-based shell company.

Earlier in December, the ED filed prosecution complaints against Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan and also attached assets worth Rs 1.17 crore in relation to the same case.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed before it by the ED in the matter. (ANI)