LoC residents say 'for us war is going on daily'

[India] June 30 (ANI): There may be an official truce between India and Pakistan, but a war is going on daily for people living along the Line of Control (LoC) who are forced to bear the brunt of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, said residents of Balakote village in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Perturbed villagers expressed their pain as a woman was injured in Balakote on Friday after Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

The injured woman has been shifted to the District Hospital, Rajouri.

Local residents told ANI that the bomb was so powerful that it hit the roof of the woman's double story home and she was severely injured. They rued that "though officially there is a truce between India and Pakistan, but for people living near the Line of Control (LoC), a war is going on unabated for the last many years". A local resident said, "Pakistan started firing at 5 a.m. Friday morning and all of a sudden shells started dropping onto the houses of villagers. Apart from a woman, many villagers' cattle have also died due to the Pakistani shelling." "The ceasefire violation by Pakistan is not new and last year six persons were killed at the same place where this woman has been injured," another local resident said. He further said the government should put pressure on Pakistan via international community to get the frequent ceasefire violations stopped immediately. Till now in June only, there have been 22 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army in Poonch and Rajouri districts. (ANI)