Local polls: Kanpur administration issues strict measure on purchase of alcohol

[India], Nov. 18 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming local body polls in Kanpur, the District Excise Officer on Saturday issued notice directing shopkeepers to keep a record of people purchasing alcohol in large quantity or making frequent purchases.

The shopkeepers have been asked to keep the record of the quantity of alcohol brought, phone number and photo of frequent purchaser and people purchasing alcohol in large quantity.

The order will be followed till December 1, which is the date for declaration of results of the local body election.

Kanpur will go for polls on November 22, while election is scheduled to be held in Kanpur Nagar on November 29. (ANI)