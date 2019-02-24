Local youth in Poonch participate in recruitment drive for Special Police Officer post

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): Local youth on Saturday took part in a recruitment drive for Special Police Officer (SPO) post for 166 vacancies in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

These vacancies are specially allotted by the home ministry for the youth residing in the area between 0-10 km of Line of Control (LoC).

"We have received the information about the vacancy from the MHA. We have started the process today. The drive will run for three-four days. we have received a good response so far," said Adhil Hameed ASP, Poonch district.

"It is a beautiful opportunity for us. we also want to do something for our country. The recruitment drive was not easy but we are happy and thankful to the government for the opportunity" the ASP said. Earlier this week, local youth took part in an Army recruitment drive for nearly 111 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. This recruitment drive came in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a terrorist of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14. On February 18, the suspected mastermind of the terror attack, Kamran alias Ghazi, was gunned down in a fierce encounter. (ANI)