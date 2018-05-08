Locals in Chhattisgarh village walk extra mile to fetch water everyday

[India], May 8 (ANI): Reeling under water crisis, residents of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon village walk five to six kilometers everyday to fetch water.

The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "We do have one or two bore wells but there is no water in them. We have to walk for many kilometers to fetch water from the river. There is no option".

Many districts in Chhattisgarh are facing water crisis including Gariyaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Durg, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Balrampur. (ANI)