Locals in Tarkaspet village boycott Karnataka poll

[India], May 12 (ANI): Most of the residents of Chittapur taluk's Tarkaspet village in Kalaburagi district are boycotting the state assembly elections in Karnataka taking place on Saturday.

The villagers are boycotting the elections to mark their demand for Gram Panchayat headquarters for their village.

Out of the 3500 people living in the village, 2000 have boycotted casting vote in the Karnataka poll.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes in the Karnataka poll. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies, spread across 30 districts. (ANI)