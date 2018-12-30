  1. Sify.com
  4. Locals pelt stones on police over 5-year-old's murder in Lucknow

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 30, 2018 19:01 hrs

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Locals in Gomti Nagar area on Sunday blocked a road and pelted stones on the police personnel after a five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered.

Elaborating upon the incident SP, Trans Gomti, H Kumar told the media, "We had registered a missing person report. During our investigation, we arrested the accused and also recovered the body of the victim. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of her death."

"People started pelting stones in aggression," he added.

On Saturday, a police Constable was killed in mob violence in Ghazipur, while he was returning from his duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. (ANI)



