Locals pelt stones on police over 5-year-old's murder in Lucknow

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Locals in Gomti Nagar area on Sunday blocked a road and pelted stones on the police personnel after a five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered.

Elaborating upon the incident SP, Trans Gomti, H Kumar told the media, "We had registered a missing person report. During our investigation, we arrested the accused and also recovered the body of the victim. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of her death."

"People started pelting stones in aggression," he added.

On Saturday, a police Constable was killed in mob violence in Ghazipur, while he was returning from his duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. (ANI)