Logjam continues in Parliament, no-confidence motion not taken up in LS

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was once again unable to take up a no-confidence motion against the government with disruptions continuing to stall proceedings for the 12th day on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day due to the opposition's protests but not before External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement on the missing Indians in Iraq.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition parties appeared united over a no-confidence motion against the government, which was not taken up as members of AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) protested near the Speaker's podium.

Sushma Swaraj was stopped from making an identical statement in the Lower House as members from Opposition, mostly from Congress did not allow her to speak.

The lower house, which has been witnessing a logjam since the second half of the Budget Session that began on March 5, saw its first adjournment for the day within minutes of meeting at 11 a.m.

Protests continued when the House reassembled at 12 noon and papers were being laid on the table of the House. In the din, members from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the AIADMK raised slogans and waved placards near the Speaker's podium.

The TRS is demanding an increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana, while AIADMK members are demanding setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

As Sushma Swaraj stood up to make her statement, members from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, AIMIM and the Communist Party of India-Marxist protested vocally.

The minister said a press conference would be held by Iraqi officials but she wanted the nation to know about it through their own Minister.

"I cannot speak in the din. If there is order for some time I can present the statement in the Lok Sabha," she said after making a statement on the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

Speaker Mahajan warned the opposition against politicising such issues.

Mahajan then went ahead to move the no-confidence motion, submitted by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of YSR Congress.

She said that it could only be taken up if there was order in the House and asked the members go return to their seats.

"You are not sensitive to the people of India... What kind of politics is this? Even for no-confidence motion you need to go back to your seats," Mahajan said.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties have expressed their support to the no-confidence notices.

In the Rajya Sabha, Sushma Swaraj made a statement confirming the death of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, who were abducted by the Islamic State terror group in 2014.

As she completed her statement, members from the TDP, AIADMK and some other parties trooped near the chair's podium.

Amid the din, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rose to address the House and hold the government responsible for the deaths.

He was interrupted by the protesting members.

Naidu urged the agitated members to maintain peace.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the government was ready to discuss every issue raised by the members.

But the TDP members continued with their protest, holding placards and shouting slogans.

Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.