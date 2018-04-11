Logo, website of 11th World Hindi Conference launched

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Mauritius Education Minister Leela Devi Dookhun Luchoomun and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday released the logo of 11th World Hindi Conference and launched its website as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mauritius Education Minister appreciated the logo and said the image of a ship struggling to keep sailing in the water is similar to what the difficulties Hindi is facing today.

Meanwhile, Swaraj said the conference is important to ensure that the language exists among the Indians living abroad.

"Language and culture go hand in hand. If language is gone culture is gone. That is why the conference is being organised to make sure that the Indian staying abroad does not forget it," she said. The conference is scheduled to be held in Mauritius in August. (ANI)