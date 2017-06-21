Lok Bhavan tragedy: Ex-gratia announced for deceased girl's kin

[India],June 21(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 1.5 lakh to kin of girl, who died after getting crushed under gate of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, a probe committee has also been formed to inquire into the matter.

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl died on Wednesday after being crushed under a gate of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow during construction work.

The child was a resident of Lakhimpur's Dhaurah village whose mother was working as a wage labourer in Lok Bhavan.

The girl was rushed to the Civil Hospital in an injured condition but was declared brought dead. Lok Bhawan is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office which is located near Hazratganj. (ANI)