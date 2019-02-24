Lok Sabha 2019: EC team to visit Jammu and Kashmir in March to assess ground situation

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will tour the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of March to assess the ground situation for holding the Lok Sabha in the state.

The officials who will be in the state for two days (March 4 to March 5) are scheduled to meet seven national parties and three state parties at a hotel in Jammu. They will also hold a meeting with nodal officers, CS and DGP.

The EC team includes Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, DG (Expenditure) Dilip Sharma, ADG (SPS) Sheyphali B Sharan, Director Nikhil Kumar and Principal Secretary Standhope Yuhlung. (ANI)