Lok Sabha 2019: Punjab CM not in mood for alliance with AAP

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ruled out the need for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but added that the decision on a coalition with the party would be taken by the Congress high command.

Singh was responding to questions from media persons during an informal chat after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Chief Minister Singh stated "till now there is no question of Congress allying with the AAP as the party does not have its presence in Punjab."

Captain Amarinder added that the present AAP is different from what it was in last general elections.

"The AAP now has been split as many of its leaders have resigned. However, any decision on a coalition with AAP or any other party would be taken by the Congress high command, keeping in mind the national perspective and electoral compulsions, and would be followed by PPCC", he added.

Amarinder further alleged that the Central government has not provided any funds for the land acquisition for the Kartarpur Corridor, which is why Punjab adminsitration is facing trouble in meeting the deadline for the completion of the corridor.

"While Pakistan had already started work on the construction of the road on their side, development work had yet to start in the Indian Punjab, as the state government had not received any funds so far from the Centre for acquiring land for building the infrastructure," he said.

Singh further clarified, that he had given permission to his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit Pakistan for their ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor. "No minister can leave without the chief minister's approval. Sidhu wanted to go there in his personal capacity and hence, he had given permission to the minister," he said.

However, he later reiterated that Sidhu was adviced by him not to go, as Singh himself had turned down the invite in view of Pakistan funneling terrorist into Kashmir. (ANI)