Lok Sabha adjourned over Hegde's Constitution remark

[India] Dec 27 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned today till 4:15 pm after an uproar by the Opposition over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to change the Constitution.

The Opposition members trooped into the well of the House and protested against the minister's comment.

Venting out his ire against the "seculars" at a public function in Koppal district on Sunday, Hegde said, "Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes, Constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular and we will say it'. Yes, I know but the Constitution has been amended many times, we (the BJP) will also amend it. We have come to power for that."

This is not the first time that Hegde has made a controversial remark. Last year, he was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Islam. In November, he refused to participate in the annual Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka, as the BJP, unlike the Congress, views the Mysore ruler as a tyrant monarch and considers him of being biased against Hindus. (ANI)