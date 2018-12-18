Lok Sabha adjourned till noon over uproar on 1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict, SC's Rafale verdict

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm on Tuesday after uproar over Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale and Delhi High Court's verdict on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Overturning a lower court judgement, the Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

During Monday's ruling, the bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel asked the 73-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) to surrender before December 31. The Court also directed him to not leave Delhi and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The case pertains to the murder of five Sikhs in the Delhi Cantonment area during the large-scale violence that occurred following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. During four days of carnage, about 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital alone. In 2013, the Karkardooma trial court had acquitted Kumar in the case and convicted five others. The appeal against the said order was filed by those convicted in the case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the family of victims. Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament House, demanding 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad was dressed up as a folk singer during the protest. He had earlier also dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman, a schoolboy, Narad Muni, Adolf Hitler among others. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have given privilege motion notice to Secretary, Lok Sabha a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal issue. The privilege motion was moved by BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey. Earlier on Tuesday, two MPs, one each from Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over the Rafale issue. CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim and Congress MP Sunil Jakhar gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, over Rafale deal issue pertaining to the Centre's decision to purchase 36 ready-to-fly jets from French company Dassault Aviation. Jakhar also gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Demonetisation. AIADMK MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises against Karnataka preparing a report for the proposed construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking revocation of Centre's permission to Karnataka. (ANI)