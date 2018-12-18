Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after continuous uproar over Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal and Delhi High Court's verdict on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Lower House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

Overturning a lower court judgement, the Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

During Monday's ruling, the bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel asked the 73-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) to surrender before December 31. The court also directed him not to leave the national capital and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The case pertains to the murder of five members of a Sikh family in the Delhi Cantonment area during the large-scale violence that occurred following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. During four days of carnage, about 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital alone. In 2013, the Karkardooma trial court had acquitted Kumar in the case and convicted five others. An appeal against the order was filed in the High Court by those convicted in the case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the family of the victims. In the Rafale deal case, the Supreme Court on December 14 dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal. The top court said that it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Government of India. The Congress and some other opposition parties had been alleging that due processes were not followed in the decision to procure 36 aircraft from French company Dassault. On December 15, the central government filed the application seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the CAG, has not been looked into by PAC as yet. In its application, accessed by ANI, the union government pointed out that error in two sentences appeared to have occurred. The government clarified that it had only submitted a "description of procedure" by the CAG, in which the Supreme Court appears to have mistaken "is" for "has been". The Centre sought urgent correction in the wording of a particular paragraph in the order "in the interests of justice and in the facts and circumstances of the case", while noting that "the observations in the judgment have resulted in a controversy." (ANI)