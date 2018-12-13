Lok Sabha adjourns after Opposition protests

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday following protests by opposition members on various issues including the Rafale deal, Cauvery river water, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya among others.

The Congress party raised the issue of Rafale while the Shiv Sena demanded the construction of the Ram temple. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged protests in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad was dressed up as a magician during the protest. He had earlier also dressed up as a schoolboy, Narad Muni, Adolf Hitler and others.

Gurdaspur (Punjab) Congress MP Sunil Jakhar who moved an adjournment motion notice today in Lok Sabha over Rafale Deal, wore a yellow vest to express solidarity with workers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Following the adjournment, a meeting of (BAC) Business Advisory Committee was held in Parliament and discussions were held on price rise, agrarian distress and Rafale deal. Earlier in the day, RJD MP JP Yadav had also moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case in which 44 girls were allegedly sexually harassed at a government-run shelter home. (ANI)