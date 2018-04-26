Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls schedule for 10 States announced

[India], Apr. 26 (ANI): The Election Commission, on Thursday, released a schedule for bye-elections to be held to fill up casual vacancies in the Lok Sabha from Parliamentary Constituencies and State Legislative Assemblies of several states.

In a statement, the commission affirmed its decision to conduct the elections in Parliamentary Constituencies of Maharashtra, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh and State Legislative Assemblies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The bypolls in Maharashtra will be held on Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, bye-election will be held on Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. The polls will be held on May 28, with the counting of the votes scheduled for May 31. (ANI)