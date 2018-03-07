Lok Sabha disrupted for third day, protests over statue vandalisation

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were washed out for the third consecutive day today as parties protested on various issues, including vandalisation of statue of Dravidian icon Thanthai Periyar and PNB scam.

AIADMK members continued to raise slogans against the desecration of the statue of Periyar— the founder of Dravidian movement.

"We strongly condemn vandalisation of statute of Thanthai Periyar by BJP members," read the placards held by AIADMK members. As soon as the House met for the day, members from various parties, including TDP, Shiv Sena, TRS, YSR Congress, AIADMK and TMC started raising slogans on their respective issues, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for an hour. Most of the protesting members were in the Well before the Speaker took her chair to conduct the proceedings.

While the Congress continued to press for prime minister's reply on the Rs 12,700-crore bank fraud allegedly involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, members from AIADMK and AAP were in the Well, holding photos of Periyar and raising slogans condemning the vandalism in Vellore. The TRS members raised slogans demanding a hike in Telangana's quota in reservation. While TDP continued to press for special status for Andhra Pradesh, another NDA ally Shiv Sena protested, like yesterday, demanding classical language status for Marathi. Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked Shiv Sena member Anandrao Adsul to speak on his demand. Adsul said that Marathi is an ancient language and fulfills all criteria to be given the classical language status.