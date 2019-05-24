Lok Sabha election results a decisive snub to dynastic politics: SM Krishna

[India], May 24 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna on Friday termed the Lok Sabha election results a "decisive snub" to "dynastic politics" and said that Congress has now been reduced to a small party due to the "sycophancy" to a dynasty.

"It's a decisive snub to dynastic politics in Delhi and Karnataka. I think people have seen through the game of dynastic politics. Congress will survive as a small party. Congress' sycophancy to a dynasty has undone the party," Krishna said talking to ANI here.

The BJP leader also asserted that the intelligent Indian electorate had chosen wisely this time and seen through the accusations of the Congress. He also expressed hope that BJP would be able to get a decisive mandate in 2024 as well.

"Indian electorate is one of the shrewdest electorates in the world. There may be illiteracy, poverty and other snags but they always go with their common sense and internal judgement in choosing the government."

"The people were able to see through the hollowness of Congress' opposition and that is why Narendra Modi was given the second mandate. I am hopeful it will get the third mandate too in the days to come," he said.

The BJP led NDA government secured a second term for itself with a clear majority of 345 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress-led UPA performed poorly, with the grand old party failing to win a seat in more than 15 states in the country.

While BJP swept all 7 seats in Delhi, in Karnataka, Congress and JDS which are in power in the state could manage only one seat each. BJP won 25 and one remaining seat went to an independent candidate. (ANI)