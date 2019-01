[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely announce date for the Lok Sabha elections in the first week of March, sources said here on Friday.

The elections are likely to be held in 6 to 7 phases, the sources added.

The election process has to be completed by May.

The last Lok Sabha elections in 2014 were held in 9 phases from April 7 to May 12.

The new government assumed office on May 26, 2014. (ANI)