Lok Sabha passes Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 which allows altruistic surrogacy

[India] Dec 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 that prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows altruistic surrogacy to the needy Indian infertile couples.

Elaborating about the Bill, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "This bill protects the dignity of women, economic exploitation and also the interest of the surrogate children who are abandoned."

"The bill allows altruistic surrogacy to the needy Indian infertile couples and it prohibits commercial surrogacy," he added.

The Bill, which ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, permits surrogacy only for couples who cannot conceive. According to the clause mentioned in the Bill, the surrogate mother must be a 'close relative' of the intending couple. Moreover, both the intending couple and the surrogate mother are obliged to take eligibility certificates from the appropriate authority. (ANI)