Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq bill amid walkout by Cong and some other Opposition parties

Amid a walkout by some Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill which proposes to make the practice of instant Triple Talaq an offence under the Indian Penal Code with the provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

The bill legislation, which replaces an Ordinance issued by the government in September, was passed by after the government strongly defended the measure, asserting that it should not be seen from the prism of politics as 20 Islamic countries have already banned the practice and not the secular India.

Some Opposition parties, including the Congress, AIADMK and TMC, however, kept insisting on sending the bill to a Joint Select Committee and walked out of the House just before the bill was put to vote as their demand was not accepted. Opposition parties like RSP, AIMIM and BJD did not walk out of the House but moved some amendments which were negated. The Bill was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court termed unconstitutional the law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times in quick succession. (ANI)