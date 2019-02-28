Lok Sabha polls: SAD to contest on 10 seats, BJP on 3 in Punjab

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on 10 seats and BJP on three out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, it was announced on Thursday.

The two parties announced the seat sharing arrangement.

The decision was taken after SAD leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal met BJP president Amit Shah today at his residence here.

Later while talking to media here, Badal said, “We have also formed a coordination committee which will hold strategy sessions every week.”

The BJP had earlier announced an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)