Lok Sabha polls: TDP forms 15-member manifesto committee

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has formed a 15-member committee to prepare the party's manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The committee will be for five years from 2019 to 2024. Senior TDP leader and state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will act as the Convenor of the committee. Kaluva Srinivasulu will be the co-Convenor.

Other members of the committee are K. Atchemnaidu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, NMD Farooq, Kidari Sravan, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, C. Kutumba Rao and P. Krishnaiah among others. (ANI)