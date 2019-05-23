Lok Sabha results 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad

[India], May 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, according to official trends.

Owaisi is contesting against BJP's Bhagavanth Rao, Congress' Firoz Khan and TRS' Pusthe Srikanth from the seat.

As per the latest trends, the ruling BJP is storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank was leading in 292 seats, 20 seats more than the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Its allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar. On the other side, the main challenger Congress was way behind BJP leading in only 51 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of the 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state. The party was also doing well in Kerala where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats. (ANI)