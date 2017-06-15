Lok Sabha Speaker Mahajan assures development of northeast

[India], June 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday assured speedy economic development of the northeast region.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 16th North East Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference (NERCPA) here at the premises of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Mahajan said that special plan for development of railways, airways, surface road and inland waterways connectivity for speedy economic development of Northeast region will begin.

Recognising the importance of Northeast region in the holistic development of the country and at the request of the Speakers of State legislative assemblies of the North eastern legislative assemblies, the Lok Sabha Speaker has agreed to set up a chapter of Speaker's Research Initiative (SRI) in the region for capacity building of the legislators of the region and generating research for the legislatures.

The North Eastern Region because of its typical geographic location, lack of connectivity and several other such constraints has for several decades lagged behind in various developmental activities. Because of these impediments, the North East states follow a typical region specific governance and development model.

As the development delivery system is fraught with several problems and difficulties, the legislators of the region states face the daunting task of complying with their oversight law making and financial control responsibility.

The members of these legislatures require a very high level of skills to understand the specialised requirements of their respective states and people while discharging their duties.

The Northeastern States' legislatures have thus, for a very long time, felt the need of having a credible mechanism for providing authentic and analytical information for the effective functioning of the Legislators.

The presiding officers and members of the legislatures of Northeast States participating in this special conference will deliberate on three significant themes.

The conference has begun today and will continue till June 18 on the theme 'North East and Look East Policy'.

On the occasion, the welcome address was delivered by Manipur legislative assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the keynote address was delivered by Meghalaya legislative assembly Speaker and Chairman, NERCPA Abu Taher Mondal. Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh also addressed the inaugural session. (ANI)