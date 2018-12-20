Lok Sabha Speaker meets leaders of parties to urge smooth functioning

[India], Dec 20 (ANI) Upset over repeated disruptions in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of various political parties and emphasised that noise would not help solve anything.

She said the image of the Lok Sabha has become one of disruptions only, according to sources.

The Speaker, while appealing for smooth functioning of the House, said that by causing din, neither can anyone raise questions, nor can anyone listen, the sources added.

To ensure smooth functioning of the House, a decision was taken to have a meeting of the Rules Committee tomorrow. The meeting was attended by 20 leaders from various parties. This included Leader of Opposition Congress Mallikarjun Charge, BJP's Anurag Thakur, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, BJD's B Mahtab, TMC's Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, NCP' s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar. The meeting was called by the Speaker as the House has not been able to function properly ever since the Winter session began on December 11 because of pandemonium created by members of some parties over various issues. (ANI)