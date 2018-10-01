Lok Sabha speaker questions indefinite reservation

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Questioning the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan underscored that even the Father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar wanted quotas for only 10 years.

"Ambedkarji's himself said that reservation is required for only 10 years. He visualised equal development within 10 years. But it did not happen. Even those present in Parliament kept on extending reservation for 10 years," Mahajan said at the 'Lok Manthan' programme in Ranchi on Sunday.

Mahajan added that reservations alone will not be able to uplift the people and change the socio-economic structure of the country. Commenting on patriotism, the Lok Sabha speaker urged the people to bolster their spirit of patriotism to ensure holistic development of the country. Mahajan also called on the need to follow Ambedkar's ideology for ensuring social harmony in the country. Mahajan went on to say that women at all spheres should be respected and should not be looked down and added that all citizens, including youth, should come forward to participate in the process of nation-building. (ANI)