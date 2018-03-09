Lokayukta attack: BJP demands K'taka CM's resignation

[India], Mar. 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday condemned the attack on Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty and demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on moral grounds.

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa termed this attack as a 'mockery of the democracy.'

Talking to media, Yeddyurappa said, "Nowhere in the country, the sitting Lokayukta has been attacked. The first time a Chief Minister has helped a convict which is not only shameful for a Chief Minister but also a mockery of the democracy. Governor should take cognisance and legal action against him and he should resign on moral grounds."

Yesterday, Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidhana Soudha Yogesh was suspended after Lokayukta Shetty was stabbed in his office. The state's Lokayukta was stabbed thrice inside his office premises in Bengaluru on March 7 by an alleged contractor from Tumakuru over complaints regarding some tenders. The accused, who was arrested soon after the incident, was sent to five-day police custody earlier today. The judge is out of danger now and undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital. (ANI)