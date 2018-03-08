Lokayukta stabbing: Bengaluru DCP suspended over security lapse

[India], Mar 08 (ANI): Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidhana Soudha Yogesh was suspended on Thursday a day after Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed in his office.

The state's Lokayukta was stabbed thrice inside his office premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday by an alleged contractor from Tumakuru over complaints regarding some tenders.

The accused, who was arrested soon after the incident, was sent to five-day police custody earlier today.

The judge is out of danger now and undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday visited Lokayukta Shetty in the hospital.(ANI)