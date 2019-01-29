London event alleging EVM tampering transferred to Delhi Police Special Cell

The case pertaining to Syed Shuja's allegations on EVM tampering, at a London event, has been transferred to Delhi Police Special Cell.

The Election Commission had written to the Delhi Police requesting it to lodge an FIR and to investigate the statement Shuja at the event.

Shuja had claimed that EVMs used by ECI can be tampered with.

In a statement earlier, the ECI made it clear that the EVMs can't be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous Standard Operating Procedures."

The event in London was reportedly attended by Congress leader Kapil Sibal. "ECI has been wary of becoming a party to this motivated slugfest and stands by empirical facts about the fool-proof nature of ECI EVMs," the commission said reacting to the allegations. Asserting that EVM cannot be tampered with, EC said: "These EVMs are manufactured in Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd under very strict supervisory and security conditions. There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts constituted in 2010." The event and the reported participation of Sibal in it evoked a strong reaction from the ruling BJP. (ANI)