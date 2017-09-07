Looking at all angles to nab Gauri Lankesh's murderer: Bengaluru Police Commissioner

[India], September 7 (ANI): T. Sunil Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, on Thursday said that they are looking at all angles to nab the culprit in the murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The Police Commissioner further informed that they are also investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage.

"The preliminary investigation is that at around 8:00 a.m. the neighbours heard cracker like sound and when they went out they saw Gauri lying on floor. Immediately, they informed the police. The forensic team went there and collected a lot of evidence. We could also get the CCTV Footage. So the CCTV footage shows that as soon as she opens the gate of her car, a person who is wearing the helmet comes and fires on her and runs away. There were four rounds of firing that took place, out of which three rounds hit Gauri. We are also looking at the CCTV footage," Kumar said.

He further said that people, who are expressing happiness on Lankesh's murder and flaring up communal incidents on Facebook, are being investigated. "It is a challenging task and the Karnataka Police will take this challenge. We cannot give a time limit. The government has already asked our Intelligence to find the threat assessment and based on that, the security will be given," he added. Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m. As per the reports, three bullets were pumped in her body. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication. An SIT comprising of 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B.K. Singh, has been formed to probe Gauri Lankesh's murder case. (ANI)