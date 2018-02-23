Looking for conclusion into Sunanda Pushkar's death case: Shashi Tharoor

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday that he is looking for a conclusion in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Tharoor's statement comes hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Sunanda death case.

"The Supreme Court has given a direction, let judicial procedure take its course. Anything that Delhi Police conveys to Court about how they have conducted their investigation, where it stands is welcome to us," Tharoor told ANI.

"We all looking for a conclusion to this matter," Tharoor added. Earlier in the day, the Apex Court said the maintainability of the petition will also be decided. Swamy has moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had in October last year dismissed his plea seeking a probe by a court-monitored SIT into Pushkar's death. Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)