Looking forward to work with you: Congress to BJP

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and his new Cabinet Ministers. We wish them the best & look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens.

Among the leaders who attended the ceremony were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress won just 52 seats across the country and BJP won 303.

Earlier, On May 23 (counting of votes), the Congress had tweeted out another congratulatory message to the BJP.

"Congratulations to @BJP4India & @narendramodi on a decisive victory. The people of India have made their decision & we respect their mandate. We'd like to thank all our workers for their hard work. We wish the new govt the best & look forward to working towards India's future," it read. Rahul Gandhi, in another tweet stated that he accepted "the verdict of the people of India".