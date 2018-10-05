Lookout notice issued for businessman Ranvir Shah; will appear 21 October, says counsel

Chennai: A lookout notice has been issued against businessman Ranvir Shah in the alleged idol smuggling case.

The notice follows a major crackdown on idol theft, in which officials from Chennai police’s Idol Wing had seized 89 statues worth over Rs. 100 crore from residence of businessman Ranvir Shah, founder of Prakriti Foundation, in Saidapet.

On Friday, Shah’s counsel Thangarasu told Idol Wing DSP Sundaram and said the businessman would appear before it 21 October.

The Idol Wing of the Tamilnadu police had raided his house in Saidapet as also his farmhouses in the suburbs of Chennai and seized more than a 100 idols that originally belonged to temples.

Additional SP Ashok Natarajan said, “As per Kumbakonam ACJM judge’s order, we inspected Ranvir Shah’s house and raided it. Eighty-nine items, including 22 pillars, 12 metal idols and artefacts and 56 stone sculptures, have been confiscated. We have ceased them and will submit it in ACJM court. Further action will be taken based on the court’s orders.”

“I have reasonable grounds to believe that the the sculptures are huge, over 100 years old and are all stolen from Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu,” said Inspector General, Idol Wing CID, AG Pon Manickavel.

While conducting searches at the house of a businessman, the CID said the needle of suspicion pointed to Dheenadayalan, an alleged kingpin behind idol thefts and smuggling who had been arrested earlier.

He also said nobody in Tamil Nadu is given the licence to sell the idols in the state in over a century. “But this is happening and we are taking action. Even pillars from temples have been stolen,” he added.

The person from whose premises the idols have been recovered 'is a purchaser,' and any arrest in this matter will be made only if any 'incrimination' was found on his part, the official said, adding the former had put on display all the artefacts.

Idol Wing DSP Ashok Natarajan said a total of 89 items including 56 stone idols, 22 pillars and 12 metal statues were recovered from the house today.

"The businessman has with him the registration certificates which proves that he had purchased it, but there was no record of where the idols where purchased from. They have bought some of them from him (Dheenadayalan) and some others from an antique dealer in Kerala and also from Puducherry,” he said. He added that notices will be issued to sellers from Kerala and Puducherry as the next step.

It is also to be noted that the Idol Wing CID has recently recovered a number of stolen idols, even as the Tamil Nadu government recommended a CBI probe into the matter citing the need for inter-state and international probe into the matter.

However, the Central agency has dismissed it citing shortage of manpower, and informed the Madras Court regarding the same. The court had earlier set up a special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu to deal with a batch of petitions.

It had also reinstated Manickavel as the Idol Wing chief after he was transferred earlier, and asked him to continue to investigate the theft of idols from temples in the state over a period of time.

However, the state government took the decision to transfer the cases to CBI, claiming the idol wing, headed by Manickavel, was not performing satisfactorily.