Lord Hanuman was world's first tribal leader: BJP MLA

[India], May 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Sunday said Hindu god Hanuman was the world's first tribal leader.

While speaking to ANI, Ahuja asserted that one should not disrespect Lord Hanuman.

"Hanuman was world's first tribal leader. Most of the temples are of Lord Hanuman. We should not disrespect him," Ahuja said.

Ahuja's statement came after a Lord Hanuman's picture was placed under the image of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar during a Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act protest in states' Barmer district. (ANI)