Lord Ram belongs to the world, not just Hindus: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, on Friday said Lord Ram belongs to the entire world and not just Hindus while asserting that Ayodhya land dispute should be resolved through dialogue.

His statement comes hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the title suit in the Ayodhya case to January 10.

"This(Ayodhya) issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the Court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus," Abdullah said.

" Bhagwan Ram se kisi ko baer nahi hai na hona chahiye. Koshish karni chahiye suljhane ki aur banane ki. Jis din ye ho jayega main bhi ek patthar lagane jaaonga. Jaldi samadhaan hona chahiye, (No one is against Lord Ram and neither anyone should be. We should try to resolve this matter amicably. The day the matter is resolved, I myself will go to put a brick. We need to find the solution at the earliest," he added. Meanwhile, BJP MP Shakshi Maharaj said that the top court is taking Ayodhya matter lightly, which is unfortunate. "Supreme Court is taking Ram Temple matter very lightly. This is unfortunate. Temple will be built," he added. Iqbal Ansari, the litigant in the matter stated that everyone should respect Apex Court's decision. "The Supreme Court is supreme and whatever decision they give will be good. India is run by its Constitution and the judgement will be based on the guidelines of the Constitution. I believe on the Supreme Court and the Constitution of India," he added. While calling for an urgent hearing in the matter, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that "it is the matter of faith for 70 to 80 percent of the people of the country."(ANI)