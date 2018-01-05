Lord Shiva symbol of world unity: Shivraj Chouhan

[India] Jan. 05 (ANI): Lord Shiva is a symbol of world unity, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Shiva Mahotsav (Festival) in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was chief guest.

"We have revived tradition of Shiva Mahotsav (Festival) that was started by King Vikramaditya 2100 year ago. The festival will go to all the Jyotirlingas in the country. India is giving the world message of unity. Lord Shiva is a symbol of world peace. We all are one," Chouhan said.

Jyotirlinga is a devotional object representing Lord Shiva. There are twelve traditional Jyotirlinga shrines in India. He added that everything is incomplete without Lord Shiva. Chouhan also said that answer to the threats of terrorism and third world war is in Indian culture. Earlier, Bhagwat and Chouhan inaugurated the three-day Shiva Mahotsava and an exhibition based on 12 Jyotirlingas. A post card and postal ticket based on Lord Shiva were also released on the occasion. (ANI)