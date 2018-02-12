Loss of crops in hailstorm will be compensated: Chouhan

[India] Feb. 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the loss of crops in hailstorm will be compensated.

He was addressing the farmers' convention here on Monday and distributed certificates of Bhavanter Payment Scheme.

"Incentive amount of 200 rupees per quintal will be given in addition to the support price on wheat and paddy in this scheme. Incentive payment plan will continue. Recently, the loss of crops affected by the hailstorm will be compensated by adding relief and crop insurance," Chouhan said.

He distributed the certificates of Bhavanter Payment Scheme and transferred Rs. 620 crores online to 3,98,000 farmers. Chouhan said that the Chief Minister's Farm Productivity Scheme will be implemented to give full value to the farmers for their hard work. The Chief Minister made several important announcements in the interest of the farmers in the conference organized under the Agriculture Festival. Chouhan said the government will compensate those farmers whose crops have been affected due to hailstorm. "Farmers' crops have been affected due to the hailstorm in some parts of the state, but the farmers should not worry. The state government is standing with them in the hour of this crisis. The State Government has already made many decisions in the interest of the farmers. Interest on agriculture loan has been reduced from 18 percent to zero percent," Chouhan said. He also added: "The farmers are being provided electricity at the rate of Rs. 7000 per horse power. For this, Rs. 3100 per horsepower is being paid by the state government." The Chief Minister said that the irrigation capacity in the state has been increased from 7.5 lakh hectare to four lakh hectare. "In the next five years, one lakh crore rupees will be spent on enhancing irrigation facility," the Chief Minister said. In his welcome speech, Agriculture Minister Gaurishankar Bisen said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to develop Bhavanter Payment Scheme for the farmers. (ANI)