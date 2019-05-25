Lost to my father, don't have any regrets: Mukul Roy's son

(West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Subhrangshu Roy, the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, has said that he lost against his father and does not have any regrets.

Subhrangshu Roy was apparently referring to the electoral fight between TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi and BJP's Arjun Singh from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Singh had defeated Trivedi from the seat.

Interestingly, Mukul Roy, who was once a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined BJP in 2017 after a fallout with the TMC supremo.

"I had said that Bijpur will give Dinesh da (Trivedi) a lead. But I failed. BJP took the lead. So, I lost against my father. I do not have any regrets and I do not need to blame anyone. I gave my best to my party, my father gave his best to his party too," he said at a press conference here on Friday. Subhrangshu Roy won from the Bijpur Assembly seat twice in 2011 and 2016. The Assembly segment falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. In a veiled jibe at TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee's remarks on Mukul Roy, where he had called him 'Kanchrapara boy', Subhrangshu Roy said, "They always talk about Roy family. If anything happens, all will point fingers at us. Only Subhrangshu Roy is not there. There are other members in our family as well." In this year's general elections The ruling TMC won 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The Banerjee-led party had won 34 parliamentary seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP made huge strides in the state by garnering 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. While Congress managed to win just two seats, the Left parties drew a blank. (ANI)