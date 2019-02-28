Lot of published material in Pakistan speaks about JeM activities

Pakistan has been asking India for evidence regarding activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit even when there is enough material available within that country, under the nose of the Pakistani establishment, which it clearly ignores.

Material published by JeM and available in Pakistan shows how conferences and camps are held in the country, with the patronage of JeM chief Masood Azhar, to either recruit terrorists or hail those Pakistanis who die while carrying out attacks in India.

There is also printed material available which speaks about campaigns held by Azhar to collect donations for ‘jihad’.

Banners regarding terror training courses organised by JeM are openly put on display in various parts of Pakistan, with an aim of recruiting locals for ‘jihad’ against India.

For example, one banner spoke about the training courses like Daura-e-Tafseer from February 3 to 17, Daura-e-Tarbia from February 9 to 23 and Daura-e-Asasiya form February 10 to 24 at Markz Sharif in Bahawalpur and Daura-e-Tarbia from February 16 and March 2 to 30 at Jama Masjid Rashidiya in Karachi and Madrasa Sanan bin Salma, Peshawar, respectively.

According to a magazine of February 20, 2018, the JeM’s ‘Shoba-e-Taaruf’ (Department of introduction) delegation visited Lahore for six days and held 13 interaction sessions in which 700 people, including 65 ‘Ulemas’ (religious scholars), participated.

During these interactions, around 30 people expressed their desire to take part in JeM’s training course ‘Daura-e-Tarbia’, it said.

The participants “showered praise on the organisational activities” of JeM and the role played by Masood Azhar.

It also talked about the suicide attack carried out by JeM terrorists on February 10, 2018 on Sunjwan camp in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 5 Indian Army officers were killed and many more injured.

The publication said five “mujahideen” of JeM took part in the attack on Sunjwan Army camp, of which 3 were killed and 2 escaped.

A March 27, 2018 edition of the publication said that JeM’s ‘Shoba-e-Taaruf’ (Department of introduction) delegation visited Sialkot for 4 days.

The delegation, comprising Maulana Mujahid Abbas, Rashid Mushtaq and Abid Mehmood, organised 17 sessions in which 1500 people, including 50 ulemas (religious, scholars) participated, it said.

“The delegation recruited 22 people for ‘Daura-e-Tarbiya’ (training course) and 91 for ‘Daura-e-Tafseer’ (training on jihad and Quran). The participants also promised to take part in religious events organised by JeM and Ulemas had expressed satisfaction over the schedule for training prepared by JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar,” the publication reported.

On November 27, 2017, the publication reported that JeM organised ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ (Holy war against India) conference in district Okara which was attended by 2,000 people.

The conference was addressed by JeM leaders Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Maqsood and Maulana Abdul Malik Tahir.

In his address, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar highlighted the virtues of ‘martyrdom’ and congratulated parents of the killed terrorists Sajid and Talha.

He stressed that Indo-Pak friendship and bilateral trade would not end jihad as there were many youth ready to sacrifice their lives, like Sajid and Talha, the publications said.

In his address, Maulana Abdul Malik Tahir praised Masood Azhar for his “contribution to jihad”.

One article spoke about ‘Paigham-e-Shuhda’ (martyrs’ message) conference held in the Central Eidgah, Barh Abbaskhel in Hangu, a place in Pakistan from where 15 terrorists were killed in anti-terror operations in India.

Those terrorists were praised at the conference as was Masood Azhar for “continuing jihad against the Indian Army in Kashmir”. (ANI)