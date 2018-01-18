Loudspeaker registration deadline extended to Jan 21 by Lucknow admin

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Lucknow administration on Thursday sent notices to 1,500 defaulters for using loudspeakers without permission at religious and public places.

The district administration has also extended the deadline for registration of loudspeakers by individuals and religious establishments till January 20 after which action will be taken against them.

The earlier deadline was January 15. Besides, the district administration has given permission to 60 religious establishments so far that had sought permission for use of loudspeakers.

Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and state pollution control board to remove loudspeakers from religious places, in an attempt to curb the increasing noise pollution. The state police have been directed to remove all loudspeakers present in public places, religious and otherwise that have been installed without appropriate permission being sanctioned towards the same, in a bid to curb noise pollution caused by them. The order was issued following directions from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on the matter, citing the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. As per the orders of the authority, the District Magistrates (DMs) have also been directed to categorise areas into industrial, commercial, residential and silence zones, as each area would entail a separate maximum limit for the permissible sound level. Non-compliance with the above norms, the order stated, could lead to five years of imprisonment, and/or a penalty of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the order states that any officer who is caught bending the aforementioned norms will be subject to strict action. (ANI)