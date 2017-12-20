Loudspeakers at places of worship: Allahabad HC issues notice to UP govt

[India], December 20 (ANI):The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench on Wednesday issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government and state pollution control board in connection with a plea seeking a ban on use of loudspeakers at places of worship.

Giving six weeks to the respondents, the court has asked the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and the board to submit the measures they have taken to curb the noise pollution.

The division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Abdul Moin also questioned the two over the non-implementation of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, in the state.

The public interest litigation was filed by an advocate, Motilal, and the next hearing of the case is on February 1 next year.(ANI)