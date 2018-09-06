Love is Love: Bollywood celebrates victory for LGBTQ

Mumbai: As the Supreme Court on Thursday passed a landmark judgement on Section 377 by decriminalising homosexuality, the Bollywood fraternity hailed the decision.

From filmmakers Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta to actors Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, several celebrities took to the social media to express their joy over the judgment.

Karan, who in his book "An Unsuitable Boy", said he didn't feel the need to scream out his sexual orientation "because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this", called the apex court's judgment "historical". "So proud today. Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing Section 377 is a huge thumbs-up for humanity and equal rights. The country gets its oxygen back," tweeted Karan, one of India's most popular filmmakers.

Abhishek and John, who posed as homosexuals in the movie "Dostana", are also happy for the LGBTQ community. "Well done India," Abhishek tweeted, while John wrote: "Stand tall in honour with pride. LGBTQ."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, whose film "Aligarh" made a crucial statement on a gay professor, wrote: "The verdict is clear. Two consenting adults irrespective of sex, religion, cast and gender cannot be rendered criminals by the law. We as a society need to understand this before bringing bestiality, paedophiles etc as a counter to today's landmark judgement."

He also congratulated "Aligarh" writer Apurva Asrani "on being an important voice in this fight to gain justice for a community that has long been marginalised by law and society". "His stand is vindicated. 'Aligarh' stands vindicated by the courts. The ball is in our court now," Mehta added.

Asrani wrote: "At the stroke of the mid-day hour, as the conscience of many slept, India's LGBTQ awoke to light and freedom. This moment came 71 years too late history, 71 yrs after our brethren attained freedom; but the soul of a community, long suppressed, has found utterance. Congratulations!"

Actress Swara Bhaskar, known for fearlessly expressing her mind on socio-political issues, wrote: "Good on you Honourable Supreme Court and thank you. I hope the citizens of India are listening. 'Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights.'"

Here's what other stars tweeted:

Aamir Khan: We thank the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down article 377. It is a historic day for people who believe in equal rights for all. The judiciary has done its duty, and now we must do ours. Farhan Akhtar: Bye bye 377. Thank you Supreme Court. No more dicrimination. Love is love.

Arjun Kapoor: Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmaker s available to this generation. Section 377 gone with the wind.

Sonam K Ahuja: This is the India I want to live in. Not one filled with hate, bigotry,sexism homophobia and intolerance. This is the India I love.

Vidya Balan: I am what I am. So take me as I am... Hail the Supreme Court Of India. Grateful that so many people I love won't need to live in fear of 'being found out' anymore. Nimrat Kaur: RIP Section377. Happy birthday 2018. Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today.

Ayushmann Khurrana: RIP Section 377.The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all. Priety Zinta: If you have a heart you should be free to love who you want. So happy tohear that Supreme Court of India has abolished section 377.

Dia Mirza: Equality for India. Equal love. Equal rights. Konkona Sen Sharma: We won. Thank you SC. 377 is history. Kubbra Sait: The verdict is here. I am who I am. Congratulations to everyone who voiced their hearts out. India Pride. Section 377 decriminalised. Sanya Malhotra: Such an amazing morning. So happy and proud.