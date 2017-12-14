'Love Jihad' case: After rally in support of Rajasthan killer, internet services suspended

Jaipur: Authorities in Udaipur have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the city while internet has been suspended in Udaipur and Rajsamand after right wing activists took out a rally in support of 'Love Jihad' murder accused Shambhulal Raigar and in the wake of a rise in hate messages circulating on social media.

Udaipur District Magistrate Bishnu Charana Mallick imposed Section 144 in the city on Wednesday night to prevent any untoward incident and avert communal tensions in the city.





Divisional Commissioner Bhavani Singh Detha issued orders for suspension of internet services for the next 24 hours in Udaipur as well as in Rajsamand. Even schools and colleges will remain closed during this period.





According to sources, some people had taken out a procession supporting Raigar, who had brutally murdered a Muslim man earlier this month in the name of "Love Jihad".





The Udaipur district administration has also banned the entry of a right wing activist, Updesh Rana, who was supposed to visit Udaipur on Thursday in support of Raigar.





Sources said that a few rallies were to be held by Rana in the city, and hence his entry has been banned in the city.





Many people are also reported to have deposited money in the account of Raigar's wife. The administration has frozen the account and investigations are on to find out who transferred money in his wife's account.





Udaipur DM Mallick said that taking out processions, rallies and delivering instigating speeches are strictly prohibited under Section 144. Such violating will be dealt with an iron hand, he added.





Strict action will also be taken against those roaming with sharp-edged weapons and rods, he said.





Meanwhile, IG Anand Shrivastava has written a message to Facebook requesting them to block the accounts that are triggering hate messages.





Rana, who is from Uttar Pradesh, has delivered a hate speech on Facebook and the IG requested Facebook to block his account.