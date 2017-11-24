Love jihad: 'Love marriages being taken to court now'

[India] November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the November 27 hearing in Kerala's 'Love Jihad' case, women activist Mariya Alam Umar on Friday said that love marriages are being taken to court after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power.

"An adult man or a woman, belonging to whichever community, can marry a person of their choice, but the problem is that such cases are now taken to the court," Umar told ANI.

"Since BJP has come to power, anti-women activities have increased. Since then, love jihad has begun, anti-Dalit acts have tremendously increased, and the minority communities are being targeted," she added.

Continuing on her stand, Umar said that the apex court should see that "if we allow 18-year-olds to vote, to choose their representatives, then they do have the right to choose their life-partner." "I hope that the Supreme Court's decision comes in the favour of women," she added. The case pertains to the marriage between a Hindu woman and Muslim man, Shafin Jahan that set off a legal war - famously known as Kerala 'love jihad' case, after the woman, Hadiya converted to Islam. On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court admitted Hadiya's father plea, seeking in-camera proceedings of the case on November 27, when Hadiya will appear before the court. On November 21, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing. As of now, Hadiya is with her parents, who have alleged that her marriage to a Muslim man is a case of 'love jihad'. The case is under the consideration of the apex court, which had ordered the NIA to look into it. On September 16, Jahan had filed a plea in the Supreme Court and requested to call off the NIA probe, alleging that the investigation agency "is not being fair". (ANI)